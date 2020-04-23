comscore OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed: Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box will retail at Rs 60,999, but the OnePlus 8 Limited Edition Pop-up Box price starts at Rs 45,999.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 3:50 PM IST
OnePlus-8-Pro-Limited-Edition-Popup-Box

After the standard pricing for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for Indian consumers, OnePlus has now revealed the Limited Edition Pop-up Box pricing for both the smartphone. OnePlus has listed these boxes on its India website only, so it is likely that these will be officially sold from the company itself and not via Amazon India. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

The OnePlus 8 Limited Edition Pop-up Box is listed for Rs 45,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box will retail at Rs 60,999. Of course these will have standard retail boxes containing the phones, but there will also be Bullets Wireless Z (black) and different back cases, just like the media boxes (via FoneArena). Also Read - OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new UI to OnePlus 8 series; to come to older devices later

Unfortunately, you can’t buy these boxes right now, but considering the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are also not available to purchase due to extended lockdown in India. We can expect these to go on sale at the same time as the phones next month. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

OnePlus 8 Series: Price in India

In India, the price of OnePlus 8 Series starts at Rs 41,999. Yes, the pricing is super aggressive when the same model starts at $699 (around Rs 53,500) in the US. The base model of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels.

Watch Video: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

OnePlus 8 comes in three different storage options. The high-end model with 112GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. This model will be available via all online and offline channels in three colors. This includes Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999. This is an even better deal than the OnePlus 8. There are two storage options to choose from with the base model getting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors. There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8
Price 54,999 41,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable) 4300 mAh (non-removable)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 3:50 PM IST

