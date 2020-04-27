comscore OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro new OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity and more issues

OnePlus 8 series update OxygenOS 10.5 update for both OnePlus 8 series phones improves touch sensitivity on the screen edges.

  Published: April 27, 2020 12:16 PM IST
OnePlus has pushed another update for the OnePlus 8 series early adopters. This is the second update since unveiling, while the phone is set to go on sale widely next week. The latest update is very important for the kind of issues that have cropped up unexpectedly. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed: Here's how you can buy

The Chinese company has pushed OxygenOS 10.5.3/ 10.5.5 update to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to fix a few notable issues along with optimizations respectively. As per changelog, the OxygenOS 10.5 update for both OnePlus 8 series phones improves touch sensitivity on the screen edges. Also, it optimizes the display effects and improves video smoothness in Motion graphics. Checkout the full changelog (via) below. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

OxygenOS 10.5.5 changelog:

System Also Read - OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new UI to OnePlus 8 series; to come to older devices later

-Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges
-Optimized the display effects
-Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing
-Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Battery

-Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode

Camera

-Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment
-Improved the smoothness and stability

Network

-Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

OnePlus 8 Series: Price in India, Offers

In India, the price of OnePlus 8 Series starts at Rs 41,999. Yes, the pricing is super aggressive when the same model starts at $699 (around Rs 53,500) in the US. The base model of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8
Price 54,999 41,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable) 4300 mAh (non-removable)

  Published Date: April 27, 2020 12:16 PM IST

