OnePlus 8, 8 Pro now getting OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update in India

OnePlus is sticking to its promise of providing regular monthly updates to its device. It's time for the June security patch and last year's OnePlus 8 phones are now receiving it.

The company has now started rolling out the new OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Here's what new the users will get.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update rolling out

As suggested via a blog post on OnePlus Forums, the update is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro users in India. Following this, it will soon reach users in Europe and North America.

As stated earlier, the smartphones are getting the June 2021 Android security patch. There is nothing major as part of the new update. But it is said to improve the overall smartphone performance.

It is also expected to fix a camera issue wherein the shutter button fails to capture an image in the 48MP mode.

As is the case with every update, OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 for the OnePlus 8 series will be an incremental update and rolled to select users first. Following this, it will eventually reach a wider audience.

To see if the update is available, you can head to the Settings app > System > System Updates to check the same. If you have an update waiting for you, just make sure your Wi-Fi connection is strong and the phone is connected to the charging point while the update takes place.

The new OxygenOS update comes after the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the 8T got hold of the May Android security patch. Besides this, it brought in a number of improvements and bug fixes to the table. The OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update improved home screen sliding, wireless charging, and more.

It also fixed the issues that were faced by users while taking screenshots, editing messages, opening the contact card, and more.