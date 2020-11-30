OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices with a lot of optimizations. On its official OnePlus forums, the company noted about the OTA rollout and complete changelog. Also Read - OnePlus 8T after a month: Still among the fastest but mind the bugs

As per OnePlus, the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro ships with a sizeable OTA file at around 273MB. It brings system and network optimizations along with the November 2020 Android security patch. Some of the highlights of this update include Horizon light, NFC, and Parallel Apps. It also optimizes the experience for split-screen apps usage and power consumption for increased battery life. OnePlus also fixed the issues with Google Play store, notes FoneArena.

OnePlus changelog (official)

System

Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps

Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life

Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps

Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock

Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally

Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on

Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on

Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Network

Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps

Improve the stability of communication functions