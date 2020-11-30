OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices with a lot of optimizations. On its official OnePlus forums, the company noted about the OTA rollout and complete changelog. Also Read - OnePlus 8T after a month: Still among the fastest but mind the bugs
As per OnePlus, the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro ships with a sizeable OTA file at around 273MB. It brings system and network optimizations along with the November 2020 Android security patch. Some of the highlights of this update include Horizon light, NFC, and Parallel Apps. It also optimizes the experience for split-screen apps usage and power consumption for increased battery life. OnePlus also fixed the issues with Google Play store, notes FoneArena. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z review: The new favorite at Rs 3,000
OnePlus changelog (official)
System
Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps
Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working
Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps
Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally
Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on
Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on
Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work
Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
Updated Android security patch to 2020.11 Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design, punch-hole display
Network
Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps
Improve the stability of communication functions
