OnePlus shifted from a yearly upgrade cycle to a bi-annual one a couple of years ago. Now OnePlus smartphones are refreshed twice each year, between 4-6 months from the last device. Now the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were launched in May last year. However, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is reportedly expected to launch by late March or April.

To recollect, the 7T series comprising the OnePlus 7T and 7T pro was launched in September. That should point to a launch around April, six months later. Further, according to a Twitter leakster, the phones will be launched by April. Ishan Agarwal has suggested that the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and maybe even the 8 Lite could launch together during this time.

Further, the tipster has also revealed that a new green color will be included in the line up this year. There is no mention of other colors which may mean that the gradient matte blue and grey finishes from the 7T series may carry over to the new series.

Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020

OnePlus 8: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 8 leaks started coming out almost immediately after the launch of the OnePlus 7T. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera in a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. Further, the OnePlus 8 could sport the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The phone may carry a 48-megapixel main camera lens along with a 16-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens. It is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Expected specifications

The higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with a slightly larger 6.65-inch display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The 8 Pro will also feature a punch-hole screen on the front. Recently, an alleged OnePlus 8 Pro prototype surfaced online. This hinted at a dual punch-hole curved display upfront. The back panel, on the other hand, sports a quad-camera setup. This setup includes three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it. The camera setup is likely to include an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, and a primary high-res sensor. The smartphone will also feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone sporting a gradient color finish.