OnePlus 8, 8 Pro spotted on TENAA with 5G

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro with 5G connectivity spotted on TENAA; may launch soon

OnePlus 8 series launch scheduled for the coming weeks is likely in line with the rumors circulating online. Let's check out more details about the smartphone series here.

  Published: March 13, 2020 10:05 AM IST
OnePlus 8 renders 2

Image credit: OnLeaks, Cash Karo

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have just been spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. This likely hints that OnePlus is planning to launch the devices in the market in the coming weeks, if not days. OnePlus 8 series launch scheduled for the coming weeks is likely in line with the rumors circulating online. It is also worth noting that this is not the first time that the devices have surfaced on the internet. As reported in the part, we saw OnePlus 8 on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing gave us some ideas about the possible specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone series. Now, let’s have a closer look at the TENAA listing.

According to previous reports, the company is expected to launch three devices as part of the OnePlus 8 series. These devices will include the top of the line OnePlus 8 Pro, regular 8, and a new 8 Lite. As noted by MySmartPrice, the TENAA listings officially confirm the presence of the 8 and the 8 Pro. These listings also confirm that both the devices will feature 5G connectivity. It also confirms what Pete Lau shared with the world about going all-in on 5G. Closely inspecting the listings, we can notice that the 8 comes with model number IN2010 and the Pro comes with a model number IN2020.

We are unsure about the 4G LTE models that will land in India. It is possible that OnePlus will launch the same models with 5G disabled. As per previous reports, the company is likely to add Snapdragon 865 SoC on the smartphone.

The device is likely to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC out of the box with 12GB RAM. It is also worth noting that device certification is one of the last steps before a company is ready to launch the smartphone in the market. As per past reports, we have already seen the OnePlus 8 on the BIS certification website in India.

  Published Date: March 13, 2020 10:05 AM IST

