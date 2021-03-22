OnePlus 8, 8T new OxygenOS Beta update fixes long term WhatsApp bug

OnePlus made a major overhaul with OxygenOS 11 skin and instead of keeping the vanilla Android touch it rather followed Samsung’s footsteps. The company’s previous flagship series OnePlus 8 already got the taste of the new OxygenOS 11 via Open Beta Program. OnePlus is now rolling out the second OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 8 series. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy S21: Phones with 120hz screen refresh rate

The latest firmware update brings several new fixes and enhancements. The update fixes the long-term bug wherein WhatsApp couldn't receive texts while running in the background. Other fixes include- optimising the startup speed of some apps, noise issue while making 5G calls, touch-range improvements for the stopwatch buttons in the clock app, etc. The latest update will also allow the OnePlus 8 series users to add time watermark while using the camera app. Here's the entire changelog of the new OxygenOS 11 Beta update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T

System

OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions

Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience

Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls

Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time

Fixed the issue in which the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update

Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture

Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode

Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding

Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape

Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (For the OnePlus 8 series only)

Camera

Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Shot on OnePlus watermark – Time)

Gallery

Gallery Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category

Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone

Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message

Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode

Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OnePlus 8 series only)

Clock

Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience

Ambient Display

Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages

Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint

Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes

Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD

Network

Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode

Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)

As usual, the update is rolling out over-the-air to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T that are updated with the OxygenOS Open Beta 7. Notably, the update not just includes fixes and improvements but brings a security patch for March 2021. As mentioned, the latest OxygenOS public beta update is made available via OTA update, but those having the stable build will have to flash the update manually from the OnePlus Community.