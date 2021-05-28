OnePlus is now releasing new OxygenOS updates for its last year’s flagships — the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. The new update will introduce the May 2021 Android security patch, along with new features and improvements. Also Read - Top waterproof phones you can use near a pool: iPhone 12, Samsung S21 series and more

While the OnePlus 8 phones are getting the OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update, the OnePlus 8T is getting the OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 in India. Here's what new features all three phones will get.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS update

As revealed by OnePlus Forums, the OnePlus 8 phones will get various improvements. This includes smoother home screen sliding and improved network performance. OnePlus 8 Pro users will get improved wireless charging and user experience.

A number of fixes have also been made. People won’t get failure while taking screenshots or editing messages. The update has fixed the issue that didn’t save the newly clicked images and the abnormal UI display in Guest mode.

Other issues that have been fixed are the failure to open the contact card, the no-show of the calling page during a call, and the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working.

The OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 OTA update for the OnePlus 8 users will be rolled out in a phased manner and will reach all eventually.

OnePlus 8T OxygenOS update

The OnePlus 8T has got the OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 in India and includes the same new tweaks and improvements as available for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro users.

As mentioned earlier, the 8T users will also get the May 2021 Android security update. The difference lies in the OxygenOS update versions.

Much like the update for the OnePlus 8 phones, the OnePlus 8T users will also get the new OTA update as an incremental one. This means that it will reach a few users initially and then all the users in a few days.

To recall, OnePlus recently released the new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 7 and 7T users with new improvements and more.