OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to launch in Q2 2020
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro likely to launch in Q2 2020: Report

New information has surfaced online somewhat confirming the general timeline for the OnePlus 8 Series launch. As per this information, OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 11:38 AM IST
OnePlus 8 renders 2

Image credit: OnLeaks, Cash Karo

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has likely started its work on the next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. Given the past launches, OnePlus will likely launch its rumored lineup around the same time as the OnePlus 7 Series. New information has surfaced online somewhat confirming the general timeline for the OnePlus 8 Series launch. As per this information, OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. This information comes just months after the company launched its OnePlus 7T lineup in the market.

OnePlus 8 Series launch details

Taking a closer look, “Industrial Leaker” Max J shared the tentative launch timeline for the OnePlus 8 series on Twitter. The tweet did not include any additional information. However, the supposed launch is still months away and things can change between now and then. This information comes weeks after the supposed renders for both the devices leaked online. As previously reported, both the device will move away from the notch and motorized camera to a punch-hole camera. Beyond that, the devices will feature a similar design to what we have seen on the OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup and hole punch display

Also Read

We are not aware of all the specifications of the device. However, there are some parts that we can speculate right now. The OnePlus 8 lineup is likely to run on Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC from Qualcomm. In addition, both the devices will feature a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other features include the triple rear camera on the 8 and a quad-camera setup on the 8 Pro.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 11:38 AM IST

