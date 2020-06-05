comscore OnePlus 8, 8 Pro getting new OxygenOS updates with huge improvements
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro getting new OxygenOS updates with several improvements

New OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro with tons of system optimizations, camera improvements and more.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 3:30 PM IST
OnePlus has rolled out new OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro with tons of system optimizations, camera improvements and more. As per changelog shared by the OnePlus, there are quite a few additions and big fixes along with May May 2020 Android security patch. In the camera department, the company has improved the shooting experience and stability. Also Read - OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements, support for 3rd party AirPlay service apps

It has added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size, and allows to shoot more without compromising on quality. The auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature has also been added in the OnePlus 8 Pro only. Also Read - OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, इस तरह मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

In Game Space, the OnePlus’ phones now have Epic Games. Users will be able to take advantage of one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space. Other various system bug fix and optimisations has also been rolled in this update. The company has optimized the wireless charging stability for OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone units. Check the full changelog below (via XDA-Developers). Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to come by late June

System

-Optimized the touch and interaction experience
-Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
-Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
-Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
-Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches
-Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother
-Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
-Updated GMS package to 2020.03

Message

-Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages
-Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked

Camera

-Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
-Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
-Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience
-Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Network

-Improved the stability of communication
-Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
-Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

Game Space

-Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space

Features OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8
Price 54999 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable) 4300 mAh (non-removable)

  Published Date: June 5, 2020 3:30 PM IST

