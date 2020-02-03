The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are soon expected to launch in India as the phones have been spotted on Amazon India website. The upcoming OnePlus phones have made an appearance on Amazon’s affiliate page. If rumors are to believed, the OnePlus 8 series will first be unveiled at MWC 2020, which will take place on February 24 this month.

The e-commerce giant’s affiliate page lists fixed advertising fees for several products including mobile phones. Amazon India reportedly updates its affiliate devices list on a monthly basis. Apart from the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 Pro phones were also listed on the page. While OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the launch details, a lot of details regarding the OnePlus 8 series have surfaced online.

Recently, it was reported that the Pro version of the OnePlus 8 phone might get support for wireless fast charging. This is good news for those who have been waiting for this feature to arrive on a OnePlus device. A cryptic tweet with an image from leakster Max J showed a smartphone placed on a wireless charging mat. There was also a caption – “charge like a pro.”

We can also see a punch-hole cutout. There is no word on the other two modes – OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite. Recently, the company had revealed that it is indeed working on 120Hz refresh rate screens. However, it wasn’t concrete if we’d be seeing these panels right from the OnePlus 8 or its subsequent iterations. The leaks, however, suggests the 120Hz screen will be used on at least one variant of the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone’s listing revealed a 12GB RAM variant codenamed ‘IN2023’. The phone features a ‘kona’ motherboard, which points to the Snapdragon 865 chip and runs on Android 10. It scored 4,296 on single-core, and 10,603 on multi-core tests.