OnePlus 8 earns DisplayMate's highest A+ rating before official launch

OnePlus has already confirmed quite a few details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The list of upcoming features is slowly increasing, and next on the list by the company is the information about the display technology used in the OnePlus 8 series. In a string of posts on Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the panel will feature HDR support and MEMC technology.

It’s been noted by OnePlus that the MEMC technology on the OnePlus 8 series of phones will work with apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, VLC, MX Player, and more. Additionally, OnePlus has also revealed that the OnePlus 8 display is been tested by DisplayMate lab and it’s been rated the highest ever A+ display on a smartphone for performance. According to the post, the display set or matched more than 10 smartphone display performance records. The list of parameters include color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection. These four categories marked “Visually Indistinguishable” from Perfect, reports XDA-Developers.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 8 series of phones will pack industry-leading 120Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Also, OnePlus 8 series will offer LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 standard onboard flash storage. Recently, the Chinese company confirmed that the ‘Always-on Display’ feature will come to OnePlus phones in future update, which also meant that the OnePlus 8 series of phones will get it by default with AMOLED displays.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The OnePlus 8 series will officially launch on April 14, the company announced last week. The online-only event will kick off at 8:30 PM according to Indian standard time. It will be live streamed on the OnePlus’ official website and YouTube channel. The company also confirmed that the latest OnePlus series will support 5G connectivity.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset OS Android v10 (Q) Display Internal Memory 128GB RAM Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Primary cameras Front Camera 24MP lens in Front Camera Battery 4510 mAh