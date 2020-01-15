comscore OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench | BGR India
OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; OnePlus 8 Pro visits Geekbench

As we move towards the middle of the year, more information about the upcoming devices surfaces online with new leaks. Taking a closer look at a recent report, it looks like the 8 has just received certification from BSI.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 1:44 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Render

Photo: 91mobiles/Twitter

Smartphone OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the launch of its much-anticipated OnePlus 8 series. As per the rumors, the company is currently working on a number of OnePlus devices. These devices include the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the 8 Lite. As we move towards the middle of the year, more information about the upcoming devices surfaces online with new leaks. Taking a closer look at a recent report, it looks like the 8 has just received certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BSI). The same report indicated that the top of the line smartphone, OnePlus 8 Pro visited Geekbench.

OnePlus 8 certification details, and more

According to a report from Nashville Chatter, the BSI database states that OnePlus 8 will come with the IN2010 model number. This comes weeks after the same model was spotted in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. OnePlus has not shared any launch details about the upcoming smartphone series. However, past information indicates that OnePlus may launch its series in Q2 2020. The BIS listing did not reveal any specifications of the smartphone. BIS certification is one of the most important steps that a company has to complete before launching anything in India.

Moving to the second device, the OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted on the Geekbench database. The listing shared some details about the specifications of the smartphone. Taking a closer look, the device will likely come with Snapdragon 865 SoC with the Android 10 operating system. In addition, OnePlus is also likely to add 12GB RAM along with the recently revealed OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature 12GB of RAM: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature 12GB of RAM: Report

It is also likely that the company will keep the 120Hz panel limited to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The other two devices including 8 and 8 Lite may come with 90Hz refresh rates. As per past reports, the Lite will also come with a triple camera setup on the back with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 1:44 PM IST

