OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

OnePlus will launch its next series of smartphones in the coming months. The OnePlus 8 series has been in the works for quite some time. It is speculated that the OnePlus 8 will launch in three different variants – the standard, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and a new OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, a leaked image of what looks like the OnePlus 8 Pro is seen displaying a 120Hz refresh rate toggle in the settings.

Recent updates from the company had revealed that OnePlus is indeed working on 120Hz refresh rate screens. However, it wasn’t concrete if we’d be seeing these panels right from the OnePlus 8 or its subsequent iterations. The leak, however, suggests the 120Hz screen will be used on at least one variant of the OnePlus 8 series.

According to a report by TrueTech, the image also reveals that OnePlus has apparently ditched the pop-up camera for a punch-hole solution. The leaked image in the report could be a pre-production unit. Hence, though very likely to be, it may not be the final design of the product.

While we do see a 120Hz setting toggle in the image, it is also not known if this option will be directly available on the final product. Further, we still don’t know for sure if switching to 120Hz will tone down the resolution in any way.

OnePlus 8 Pro expected specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone’s listing revealed a 12GB RAM variant codenamed ‘IN2023’. The phone features a ‘kona’ motherboard, which points to the Snapdragon 865 chip and runs on Android 10. It scored 4,296 on single-core, and 10,603 on multi-core tests.

Meanwhile the younger sibling, the OnePlus 8 was recently certified in India. A Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing revealed the OnePlus 8 could carry the model number IN2011. Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 too will feature a quad-camera setup on the back.