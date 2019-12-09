comscore OnePlus 8 Lite could be OnePlus' re-entry in the mid-range segment
  OnePlus 8 Lite could be first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in four year: Check out the successor to OnePlus X
OnePlus 8 Lite could be first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in four year: Check out the successor to OnePlus X

OnePlus exited the mid-range smartphone segment soon after the launch of OnePlus X. With its re-entry, the company could force Xiaomi, Realme and others to rethink their strategy.

  Published: December 9, 2019 4:19 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite main

Photo: 91mobiles

OnePlus might be working on a mid-range smartphone, four years after the launch of OnePlus X. The smartphone could debut as OnePlus 8 Lite alongside the OnePlus 8 series early next year. The new series is expected to debut in the first half of 2020 and we already know that OnePlus 8 Pro will be part of the lineup. OnePlus 8 Lite could be the new addition this year and OnePlus’ second attempt at cracking the mid-range smartphone segment.

OnePlus 8 Lite: Can OnePlus make a competitive mid-range smartphone again?

Ahead of the purported launch next year, 91mobiles has obtained renders of the smartphone. The renders in collaboration with OnLeaks shows is based on CAD design of the smartphone. It shows a flat display and a punch hole at the center similar to Galaxy Note 10 series. However, the punch hole is considerably smaller than the one seen on Samsung devices. There is also a rectangular rear camera module that seems to house two cameras and other sensors.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

The design seen in these renders is similar to that of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11, Note 10 Lite or the Galaxy A91. There is a flat display and it could possibly be between 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch tall. The leakster also claims that the center-aligned punch-hole cutout will house a single selfie camera. The renders also show a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device. OnePlus 8 Lite seems to have alert slider on the side and there is no sign of headphone jack.

The renders also show a glass rear panel and it seems to be curved for a comfortable grip. The render shows the device in a blue gradient finish, which looks better than matte finish on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T models. On the top left corner, there is dual rear camera setup. The leakster tips this camera setup will be joined by a bunch of additional sensors. While the camera specification of the device remains unknown, we could see an LED flash and ToF sensor join the module. OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to measure 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm in dimension but other details remain slim.

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold: Here's a look at a color option which never released

It is expected to feature an OLED display and house an in-display fingerprint sensor. It needs to be seen whether the display support fast 90Hz refresh rate seen on OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone is now seen as the successor to OnePlus X, which launched in 2015. It suffered from a number of issues despite a great design and build. The company exited the segment and discontinued the smartphone. Its comeback to mid-range segment shows the evolution of consumer spending and growth in mid-range price segment.

