News

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks online: Report

News

It looks like the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 8 lineup in April. OnePlus is also expected to add the much anticipated OnePlus 8 Lite to the lineup.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 8:30 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

Smartphone maker OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the launch of its much anticipated, OnePlus 8 lineup. The company has not shared any official details about the launch of the smartphone series. However, the Internet seems to be filled with multiple rumors including fake renders and photo-shopped images of retail boxes. According to a recent report, it looks like the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 8 lineup in April. This is about a month early than the OnePlus 7 series launch last year. In addition, the company is also expected to add the much anticipated OnePlus 8 Lite to the lineup.

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch timeline; details

According to a report from 91Mobiles, some details about the specifications for the OnePlus 8 Lite have leaked online. As per the leak, it also looks like 8 Lite will come with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a punch-hold design. In addition, the device is also expected to run on a MediaTek SoC out of the box. Talking about the pricing, it looks like OnePlus will sell the smartphone for GBP 400 which amounts to about Rs 38,000. This likely means that the OnePlus 8 Lite will replace OnePlus 7T. It also hints at a possible price hike for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Taking a look at the converted price, it is possible that OnePlus India will price the 8 Lite towards a more affordable figure. The report also noted that the smartphone is expected to go on sale starting from July 2020.

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; OnePlus 8 Pro visits Geekbench

Also Read

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; OnePlus 8 Pro visits Geekbench

There is no information on the launch date for the smartphone series. It is possible that OnePlus may also have to opt for a launch Livestream like most other smartphone makers because of Novel coronavirus. Talking about the specifications, it is possible that OnePlus may opt for MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC to take on the mid-premium segment. Other specifications are likely to be somewhat similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 7T.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 8:30 PM IST

