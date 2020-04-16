comscore OnePlus 8 Lite may launch today as company teases "mysterious product"
OnePlus 8 Lite launch expected today as company teases mystery product announcement

The company could launch the widely-rumored OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z smartphone in China. Read on to know about more about it.

The OnePlus 8 series was globally launched just two days back. Now, the company is all set to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones in China today, as per the previous teasers by the company. Today, the company could also launch the widely-rumored OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z smartphone in its home country. The brand has posted an image on Weibo and is asking users “If there will be a ‘mysterious new product’ at the launch event, what do you think it will be?”

The Chinese OEM has already teased the launch of OnePlus 8 series, which is why there are high chances that OnePlus 8 Lite could launch in China today. The image shows a white box with a question mark on top. The box seems to be a retail package for a phone. Gizmochina reported that this box is quite smaller than the retail box for the new OnePlus 8 series. The cited source reported that they believe this is a retail box for the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite.

“It makes sense that OnePlus is launching this phone in China (first) rather than globally,” the report stated. As far as features are concerned, previous leaks suggest that there could a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with a punch-hole display design. Rumors are rife that the device will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor.

At the back of the OnePlus Z, there could three cameras. The setup is said to include a 48-megapixel camera. OnePlus could include a 4,000mAh battery inside the device. It could offer support for 30W Warp charge, as per rumors. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Further, the device is likely to come out of the box with Android 10 with Oxygen OS on top.

