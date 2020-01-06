OnePlus 8 Lite, the rumored mid-range smartphone appeared in the form of renders last month. The smartphone was initially rumored to come with a dual rear camera setup. However, the new leak claims that the company is testing the device with triple rear camera system. OnePlus ditched the mid-range smartphone market after OnePlus X failed to meet expectations in 2015. Now, the company is reportedly planning to enter the segment again with its OnePlus 8 series.

According to OnLeaks, OnePlus 8 series will include three models: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. OnePlus 8 Lite will be the mid-range device in the series and could be priced in the sub-$400 price segment. In a new tweet, OnLeaks claims that the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite prototype has been spotted with a triple rear cameras. The accompanying image does not have the best resolution but you can three cameras stacked in a vertical layout. With OnePlus 8 Lite, the company will challenge the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and Oppo in the mid-range smartphone market.

While the previous CAD render showed flash component included with the dual rear cameras, the prototype has a different layout. The flash component seems to be moved next to the vertical camera setup. The camera configuration is not known yet but if you were waiting for a cheaper OnePlus, this could be it. The initial render showed a design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite launched last week. It is said to feature a flat display and could possibly be between 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch tall.

Hmmm… Alleged #OnePlus8Lite prototype spotted with triple rear camera setup instead of dual on the model I got one month ago… Interesting… https://t.co/KPeOTq7cIs pic.twitter.com/vwf9BNshkE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) 5 January 2020

In a report, 91mobiles observed that there will be a center-aligned punch-hole cutout to house a single selfie camera. The renders also showed a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device. OnePlus 8 Lite seems to have an alert slider on the side but there is no sign of headphone jack. The renders also shows a glass rear panel and a blue gradient finish. OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to measure 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm in dimension but other details remain slim.

It is expected to feature an OLED display and house an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is now seen as the successor to OnePlus X, which launched in 2015. It suffered from a number of issues despite a great design and build. The company exited the segment and discontinued the smartphone. Its comeback to mid-range segment shows the evolution of consumer spending and growth in mid-range price segment.