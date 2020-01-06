comscore OnePlus 8 Lite prototype hints at triple rear camera setup | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Lite prototype hints at triple rear camera setup and mid-range price
News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype hints at triple rear camera setup and mid-range price

News

OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro during the first half of 2020. It will debut as the successor to OnePlus X, which was launched in 2015.

  • Updated: January 6, 2020 11:56 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

OnePlus 8 Lite, the rumored mid-range smartphone appeared in the form of renders last month. The smartphone was initially rumored to come with a dual rear camera setup. However, the new leak claims that the company is testing the device with triple rear camera system. OnePlus ditched the mid-range smartphone market after OnePlus X failed to meet expectations in 2015. Now, the company is reportedly planning to enter the segment again with its OnePlus 8 series.

Related Stories


According to OnLeaks, OnePlus 8 series will include three models: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. OnePlus 8 Lite will be the mid-range device in the series and could be priced in the sub-$400 price segment. In a new tweet, OnLeaks claims that the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite prototype has been spotted with a triple rear cameras. The accompanying image does not have the best resolution but you can three cameras stacked in a vertical layout. With OnePlus 8 Lite, the company will challenge the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and Oppo in the mid-range smartphone market.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

While the previous CAD render showed flash component included with the dual rear cameras, the prototype has a different layout. The flash component seems to be moved next to the vertical camera setup. The camera configuration is not known yet but if you were waiting for a cheaper OnePlus, this could be it. The initial render showed a design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite launched last week. It is said to feature a flat display and could possibly be between 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch tall.

In a report, 91mobiles observed that there will be a center-aligned punch-hole cutout to house a single selfie camera. The renders also showed a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device. OnePlus 8 Lite seems to have an alert slider on the side but there is no sign of headphone jack. The renders also shows a glass rear panel and a blue gradient finish. OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to measure 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm in dimension but other details remain slim.

Best phones launched in India in 2019: iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note 10+, OnePlus 7T and more

Also Read

Best phones launched in India in 2019: iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note 10+, OnePlus 7T and more

It is expected to feature an OLED display and house an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is now seen as the successor to OnePlus X, which launched in 2015. It suffered from a number of issues despite a great design and build. The company exited the segment and discontinued the smartphone. Its comeback to mid-range segment shows the evolution of consumer spending and growth in mid-range price segment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 11:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 6, 2020 11:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
News
Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

News

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

Vivo's third 5G phone spotted on Geekbench

News

Vivo's third 5G phone spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup
CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

News

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'
OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with One-Handed mode, security patch

News

OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with One-Handed mode, security patch
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite और Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 50,000 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Vivo का एक नया 5G फोन Geekbench पर दिखाई दिया, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei P40 में होगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, कुछ ऐसा होगा कैमरा मॉड्यूल

लेनोवो ने 'थिंकस्मार्ट व्यू' की घोषणा की, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

रियलमी ने 2019 में Realme 5 सीरीज के 55 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
News
Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

News

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G
Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

News

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup