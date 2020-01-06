OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap

While the world waits for CES 2020 to kick off tomorrow, the second week of the first month has kick started with a couple of smartphones announcement, some exciting leaks and more on Monday. Hey everyone, welcome to our daily news wrap where we bring you a short recap of everything important happened in the world of technology in one full day. Today, the daily tech news was limited to some announcements and leaks, so here is a look at the top tech stories of the day.

OnePlus 8 Lite renders leak

OnePlus 8 Lite, the rumored mid-range smartphone, appeared in the form of renders last month. The smartphone was initially rumored to come with a dual-rear camera setup. However, the new leak claims that the company is testing the device with triple rear camera system. According to OnLeaks, OnePlus 8 series will include three models: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. OnePlus 8 Lite will be the mid-range device in the series and could be priced in the sub-$400 price segment. In a new tweet, OnLeaks claims that the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite prototype has been spotted with a triple rear cameras. Read full story here.

Realme 5i launched in Vietnam, and coming to India

Realme 5i has been launched in Vietnam, and the same will launch in India on January 9. The Realme 5i comes with a starting price of 3,690,000 VND (approximately Rs 11,520). The mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM model as the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant is priced at 4,290,000 VND (approximately Rs 13,400). In India, the Realme 5i is expected to come with a slightly cheaper price tag. The new Realme phone is currently on sale in the country. Besides, the Realme 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, whereas its sequel Realme 5s is available for Rs 9,999. Read full story here.

Vivo’s 5G phone spotted

Vivo seems to be gearing up for another high-end smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765G SoC and an integrated 5G modem. Currently, Vivo has only two smartphones with a 5G modem – the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro. The Geekbench benchmark listing reveals key specs and features of a device, which is expected to launch in the forthcoming months. The alleged new Vivo smartphone has surfaced online on. the benchmark website with the model number V1963A. Read full story here.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Dell announcements

Ahead of the CES 2020 start on January 7, today the big product announcement came from Dell. Apart from the 2020 XPS 13 and Latitude 9510 with 5G support, the computer manufacture will also showcase an array of displays at the CES trade show floor in Las Vegas from tomorrow until Friday, January 10, 2020. The company says that it has been the world’s number one monitor company for 6 years. It is trying to consolidate that position with the launch of new displays that range from 19-inch to 86-inches. Read full story here.