comscore OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch, Dell announcements before CES and more: Daily News Wrap
News

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch, Dell announcements before CES and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Today, the daily tech news was limited to some announcements and leaks, so here is a look at the top tech stories of the day.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 9:04 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

While the world waits for CES 2020 to kick off tomorrow, the second week of the first month has kick started with a couple of smartphones announcement, some exciting leaks and more on Monday. Hey everyone, welcome to our daily news wrap where we bring you a short recap of everything important happened in the world of technology in one full day. Today, the daily tech news was limited to some announcements and leaks, so here is a look at the top tech stories of the day.

Related Stories


OnePlus 8 Lite renders leak

OnePlus 8 Lite, the rumored mid-range smartphone, appeared in the form of renders last month. The smartphone was initially rumored to come with a dual-rear camera setup. However, the new leak claims that the company is testing the device with triple rear camera system. According to OnLeaks, OnePlus 8 series will include three models: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. OnePlus 8 Lite will be the mid-range device in the series and could be priced in the sub-$400 price segment. In a new tweet, OnLeaks claims that the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite prototype has been spotted with a triple rear cameras. Read full story here.

Realme 5i launched in Vietnam, and coming to India

Realme 5i has been launched in Vietnam, and the same will launch in India on January 9. The Realme 5i comes with a starting price of 3,690,000 VND (approximately Rs 11,520). The mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM model as the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant is priced at 4,290,000 VND (approximately Rs 13,400). In India, the Realme 5i is expected to come with a slightly cheaper price tag. The new Realme phone is currently on sale in the country. Besides, the Realme 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, whereas its sequel Realme 5s is available for Rs 9,999. Read full story here.

Realme 5i launched

Vivo’s 5G phone spotted

Vivo seems to be gearing up for another high-end smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765G SoC and an integrated 5G modem. Currently, Vivo has only two smartphones with a 5G modem – the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro. The Geekbench benchmark listing reveals key specs and features of a device, which is expected to launch in the forthcoming months. The alleged new Vivo smartphone has surfaced online on. the benchmark website with the model number V1963A. Read full story here.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Dell announcements

Ahead of the CES 2020 start on January 7, today the big product announcement came from Dell. Apart from the 2020 XPS 13 and Latitude 9510 with 5G support, the computer manufacture will also showcase an array of displays at the CES trade show floor in Las Vegas from tomorrow until Friday, January 10, 2020. The company says that it has been the world’s number one monitor company for 6 years. It is trying to consolidate that position with the launch of new displays that range from 19-inch to 86-inches. Read full story here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 9:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap
News
OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap
Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

News

Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

News

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap

Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap

News

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020
Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch
OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer
Samsung announces a privacy app for its Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Samsung announces a privacy app for its Smart TVs

हिंदी समाचार

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने सरकार से की सस्ता कर्ज दिलाने की मांग

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Trending Technology News Today : itel A25 फोन के भारत में लॉन्च होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Realme X50 5G फोन TENAA लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huawei Y6s स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड 9 Pie और 6.09 इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

News

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap
News
OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch and more: Daily News Wrap
Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

News

Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side
Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay

News

Facebook ad online scam: A man loses Rs 1 Lakh via Paytm, Google Pay
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020