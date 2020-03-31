OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be launching on April 14, 2020. This was just a day before the rumored April 15 date that was speculated. However, launched on this day will be the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. A third variant of the series was expected to launch later. Now according to new reports, the third phone initially believed to be the OnePlus 8 Lite, will actually be called the OnePlus Z.

The OnePlus 8 Lite was expected to be a mid-range device and not exactly a flagship. Hence, the new nomenclature makes sense. Reported by tipster Max Weinbach, the OnePlus Z will actually succeed the OnePlus X that the brand launched as a mid-range device years ago.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

OnePlus 8 Lite / OnePlus Z Expected specifications

The phone will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset and not the Snapdragon 865 that will be used on the OnePlus 8 series. According to previous leaks, the OnePlus Z will be the most affordable variant of the series. The phone could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display in Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This could also be the first time the brand would use a MediaTek processor in its phone. Further, there is 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus Z could also feature a triple camera setup on the rear. This will include a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The phone will have a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging at 30W. Further, the device is expected to come out of the box with Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected pricing

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 series, comprising the vanilla 8 and 8 Pro will be unveiled in two weeks on April 14. These phones will feature flagship Snapdragon 865 processors with larger screens and higher refresh-rates. According to leaks, the OnePlus 8 could start at $549 (about Rs 39,269). Meanwhile, the same leak states that the OnePlus 8 Pro could launch at $799 (about Rs 57,000).