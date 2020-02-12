comscore OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank
News

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank

News

It is also worth noting that this is not the first power bank that OnePlus has launched in the market. The company launched its 10,000mAh capacity power bank a couple of years back with a sandstone finish.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 4:48 PM IST
OnePlus 7T First Impressions and Hands-on (7)

Smartphone maker OnePlus may be looking at launching a new power bank in the market. Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of the company ignited rumors surrounding the power bank after posting a tweet online. As part of the tweet, Pei asked users to retweet or RT the tweet if they would “like a fast-charging power bank.” This likely means that the company is looking at a number of people interested in such a product. It is also worth noting that this is not the first power bank that OnePlus has launched in the market. The company launched its 10,000mAh capacity power bank a couple of years back with a sandstone finish.

Related Stories


OnePlus fast charging power bank details

The initial power bank came with the usual OnePlus branding and a slightly curving side. It came with two USB ports with 5V power delivered over 2A current. In contrast, the new power bank is expected to feature a much higher power capacity. After launching the first power bank, the company has not launched the successor to the power bank in the last 4.5 years. Instead, the company stated that it will wait until it can deliver charging experience similar to its Warp charge solution. Now, it looks like the company may have figured out a way to make fast charging power banks.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

As per the tweet, OnePlus may launch its second-generation power bank along with its upcoming OnePlus 8 lineup. Looking back at the first generation, the company is expected to offer an interesting design for its second-gen device. In addition to the looks of the power bank, the company may launch add classic red-colored cable.

OnePlus devices finally getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

Also Read

OnePlus devices finally getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

As per some reports online, OnePlus may offer something out-of-the-box such as 50W charging or wireless charging power bank. As previously reported, OnePlus is likely to add wireless charging in its upcoming smartphone series. Hence, a fast wireless-charging power bank may be right on brand for the company.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 4:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valentine's Day: Top 10 dating apps to try
Photo Gallery
Valentine's Day: Top 10 dating apps to try
Valentine's Day: Top 10 dating apps you should have on your smartphone

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day: Top 10 dating apps you should have on your smartphone

Vodafone Rs 129, Rs 199 prepaid plans revised: Check full details

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 129, Rs 199 prepaid plans revised: Check full details

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

Here are 5 real world effects of PUBG Mobile

Photo Gallery

Here are 5 real world effects of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile: From clothes to weddings, here are 5 real world effects of the game

Photo Gallery

PUBG Mobile: From clothes to weddings, here are 5 real world effects of the game

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank

News

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India hiked on Flipkart, Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Z Flip to integrate Google Duo

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank

News

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank
OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

News

OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode
OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions
Redmi Power Bank launched in India: Check price

News

Redmi Power Bank launched in India: Check price
AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

News

AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi Note 8 की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी, जानें नई कीमत

वोडाफोन ने 199 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर 24 दिन किया

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy S20 और Z Flip के लिए भारत में प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Valentine's Day 2020: अपने पार्टनर को गिफ्ट कर सकते हैं ये शानदार गैजेट्स

इस वैलेंटाइन डे (VALENTINE DAY) इन 5 डेटिंग ऐप्स में ढूंढें अपना पार्टनर

News

OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank
News
OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India hiked on Flipkart, Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India hiked on Flipkart, Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy S20, Z Flip to integrate Google Duo

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Z Flip to integrate Google Duo
Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020

News

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020
BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

News

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced