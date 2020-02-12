OnePlus 8 may launch with a fast charging power bank

Smartphone maker OnePlus may be looking at launching a new power bank in the market. Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of the company ignited rumors surrounding the power bank after posting a tweet online. As part of the tweet, Pei asked users to retweet or RT the tweet if they would “like a fast-charging power bank.” This likely means that the company is looking at a number of people interested in such a product. It is also worth noting that this is not the first power bank that OnePlus has launched in the market. The company launched its 10,000mAh capacity power bank a couple of years back with a sandstone finish.

OnePlus fast charging power bank details

The initial power bank came with the usual OnePlus branding and a slightly curving side. It came with two USB ports with 5V power delivered over 2A current. In contrast, the new power bank is expected to feature a much higher power capacity. After launching the first power bank, the company has not launched the successor to the power bank in the last 4.5 years. Instead, the company stated that it will wait until it can deliver charging experience similar to its Warp charge solution. Now, it looks like the company may have figured out a way to make fast charging power banks.

As per the tweet, OnePlus may launch its second-generation power bank along with its upcoming OnePlus 8 lineup. Looking back at the first generation, the company is expected to offer an interesting design for its second-gen device. In addition to the looks of the power bank, the company may launch add classic red-colored cable.

As per some reports online, OnePlus may offer something out-of-the-box such as 50W charging or wireless charging power bank. As previously reported, OnePlus is likely to add wireless charging in its upcoming smartphone series. Hence, a fast wireless-charging power bank may be right on brand for the company.