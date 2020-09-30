comscore OnePlus 8 now cheaper by Rs 3,000: Worth buying now? | BGR India
The OnePlus 8 is currently available with a discount of Rs 3,000 for ICICI Bank customers. However, should you buy the OnePlus 8 now, just before the 8T launches?

  • Published: September 30, 2020 2:07 PM IST
The OnePlus 8 has been around for a while and it is a safe choice for performance enthusiasts. Starting at Rs 41,999, you are getting the mighty Snapdragon 865 chip along with the performance-oriented Oxygen OS interface. Not to forget, the 8 supports 5G networks and whenever 5G arrives, you will have a phone that’s ready for it. As we gear up for the 8T launch in a few weeks, OnePlus has slapped a price discount on the 8. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder and CEO

The OnePlus 8 has been available with a discount of Rs 3,000 since the last few weeks. Customers purchasing it from Amazon will get a cashback of Rs 3,000, provided they make the transaction via ICICI Band cards EMI plans. Hence, the base model with 6GB RAM will be available for as low as Rs 38,999. That is a lucrative deal for anyone going smartphone shopping before October 9. Also Read - OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सस्ते हुए OnePlus 8 और 8 Pro

While the discount seems like a good deal, is it sensible to go for the OnePlus 8 now? Especially when the 8T is on the horizon? OnePlus is already teasing a couple of mega upgrades for the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus 8 receives price cut ahead of OnePlus 8T launch

OnePlus 8T is a bigger upgrade

-The OnePlus 8 introduced the curved AMOLED display to the mainstream flagships. While it looks good, the curved edges are inconvenient to live with on a daily basis. OnePlus itself is moving to a flat display on the 8T and it could be due to customer feedback.

-OnePlus stuck to 90Hz refresh rate on the 8 and in 2020, that’s not enough for a flagship device. Hence, the 8T is getting the 120Hz refresh rate display. This is a notable jump for performance enthusiasts and gamers.

-Cameras are getting a big upgrade over the OnePlus 8. The main camera is allegedly getting the superior 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor over the older IMX586. Hence, photography performance should be much better than before.

-OnePlus is also adding a 5-megapixel macro camera to the scene. If you like doing macro camera photography, this is one reason to wait for the OnePlus 8T.

-The battery capacity is getting upgraded to 4500mAh. This should theoretically offer longer stamina over the smaller battery on the OnePlus 8.

-If faster charging is what you seek, you should definitely wait for the 8T. OnePlus is moving to the 65W Warp Charge system with the 8T. This should do a full recharge in less than 30 minutes. The OnePlus 8 still uses the older 30W system that takes almost an hour for a full charge.

-Most importantly, the 8T could come in at a slightly lower starting price than the 8. This is completely based on the rumors and there’s no evidence of this being the actual thing.

Hence, you should wait for the OnePlus 8T to launch, given the vast amount of upgrades it is bringing along. This does not mean the OnePlus 8 is a bad phone. If you wait for a few weeks, OnePlus may drop the price of the 8, thereby making it a sweeter deal than ever.

