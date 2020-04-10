The OnePlus 8 series will globally see the light of the day on April 14. Ahead of the official launch, the company is building up the hype by gradually revealing the details of the upcoming OnePlus phones. The brand has already confirmed wireless charging support, and now, OnePlus‘ CEO Pete Lau has revealed the design and a new color option of the OnePlus 8 series. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro: Pete Lau shares ultra-wide camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

The Chinese company has shared a short video via its official YouTube account, which shows the OnePlus 8 in the Glacial Green color. This is a new color, which the brand will be selling for the first time. He says this green color variant will “invoke fresh, environmentally friendly, natural, and youthful feelings.” The video confirms that the OnePlus 8 will have a fifth-generation matte frosted glass back with a refined gradient look, and it will also feature a curved 3D glass design to aid grip. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series marketing posters and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked

Watch: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

In a post on the OnePlus forums, Lau says the company has experimented more than 300 color and texture combinations before deciding the final design. One can also notice OnePlus’ branding at the bottom of the phone. Lau asserted that there are more color variants, which will be revealed on April 14. Apart from this, OnePlus has already confirmed that there will be the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The OnePlus 8 series will offer support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage. The company has also shared some camera samples of the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro complete specifications, colors, prices leaked; check details

As noted previously, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a quad-camera module, as per leaks. The module is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture, OIS, and EIS support. Other lenses could be a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto zoom lens and f/2.4 aperture. The module will also feature PDAF, laser auto-focus, and dual LED-flash unit.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset OS Android 10 Display Internal Memory 12GB RAM Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Primary cameras Front Camera 24MP lens in Front Camera Battery 4,510mAh