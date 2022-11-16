OnePlus has officially released the stable update of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 8 series phones. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T are now getting stable updates in Indian and global markets. The update also brings the October 2022 security patch for all the models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new

OnePlus is slowly pushing the stable update of Android 13 to its users in India and global markets. Following are the build numbers for Indian and global models.

OnePlus 8

India – IN2011_11_F.13

Global – IN2015_11_F.13

OnePlus 8 Pro

India – IN2021_11_F.13

Global – IN2025_11_F.13

OnePlus 8T

India – KB2001_11_F.13

Global – KB2005_11_F.13

The OxgenOS 13 based on Android 13 brings a host of new features such as the Aquamorphic design. It adds new theme colors and has natural and vivid animations. There’s Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 that recognizes the behaviors of gestures and provides optimized interactions.

In addition to this, there are some efficiency changes. It brings large folders to the home screen, adds media playback control to Always-On Display (AOD), and also shows ride-hailing details.

There are some new personalization tools such as more personalized settings for Always-On Display. It also optimizes Bitmoji and portrait Silhouette for AOD.

The update also offers new markup tools for screenshot editing. Furthermore, there’s a new privacy feature for chat screenshots. The feature automatically pixelates certain things such as profile pictures and displays names in a chat screenshot to protect privacy.

It adds HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance and power consumption for gaming.

Apart from these, there are several other useful features that the new OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) brings. If you want to explore all the features, go ahead and quickly update. You may receive an update notification but if you don’t, go to Settings > Software update, and manually get your device updated.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched in 2022 with Android 10. The OnePlus 8T debuted with Android 11. Finally, the trio is getting the latest Android 13 update.