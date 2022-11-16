comscore OnePlus 8 series gets the stable Android 13 update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oneplus 8 Oneplus 8 Pro And Oneplus 8t Receive The Stable Android 13 Update In India
News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T receive the stable Android 13 update in India

News

OnePlus has confirmed that it is rolling out the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T are getting the stable Android 13 update.
  • The stable update is reaching the Indian and global units.
  • It brings a revamped UI, thanks to the Aquamorphic design.
OnePlus 8 series Android 13

OnePlus has officially released the stable update of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 8 series phones. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T are now getting stable updates in Indian and global markets. The update also brings the October 2022 security patch for all the models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new

OnePlus is slowly pushing the stable update of Android 13 to its users in India and global markets. Following are the build numbers for Indian and global models. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 stable update in India: Check details

OnePlus 8 Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

  • India – IN2011_11_F.13
  • Global – IN2015_11_F.13

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • India – IN2021_11_F.13
  • Global – IN2025_11_F.13

OnePlus 8T

  • India – KB2001_11_F.13
  • Global – KB2005_11_F.13

The OxgenOS 13 based on Android 13 brings a host of new features such as the Aquamorphic design. It adds new theme colors and has natural and vivid animations. There’s Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 that recognizes the behaviors of gestures and provides optimized interactions.

In addition to this, there are some efficiency changes. It brings large folders to the home screen, adds media playback control to Always-On Display (AOD), and also shows ride-hailing details.

There are some new personalization tools such as more personalized settings for Always-On Display. It also optimizes Bitmoji and portrait Silhouette for AOD.

The update also offers new markup tools for screenshot editing. Furthermore, there’s a new privacy feature for chat screenshots. The feature automatically pixelates certain things such as profile pictures and displays names in a chat screenshot to protect privacy.

It adds HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance and power consumption for gaming.

Apart from these, there are several other useful features that the new OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) brings. If you want to explore all the features, go ahead and quickly update. You may receive an update notification but if you don’t, go to Settings > Software update, and manually get your device updated.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched in 2022 with Android 10. The OnePlus 8T debuted with Android 11. Finally, the trio is getting the latest Android 13 update.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 12:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 available for less than Rs 45000 on Flipkart: All you need to know
News
Apple iPhone 13 available for less than Rs 45000 on Flipkart: All you need to know
Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list

Telecom

Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get Android 13

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get Android 13

Reliance Jio removes Rs 1,499 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio removes Rs 1,499 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 go on pre-orders

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 go on pre-orders

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 8 lineup gets stable Android 13 update in India

Apple iPhone 13 available for less than Rs 45000 on Flipkart: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get Android 13

Reliance Jio removes Rs 1,499 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 go on pre-orders

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones