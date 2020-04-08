The OnePlus 8 series comprising of the vanilla 8 and the 8 Pro have been the center of numerous leaks and rumors recently. Ahead of the launch of the series on April 14, we now have the complete leaked specifications and prices of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Thanks to a leak by WinFuture’s Roland Quant we now have a complete specification sheet of both phones that are going to be launched. These confirm many of the rumored specifications and features from before.

OnePlus 8 leaked specifications

Let’s start with the vanilla OnePlus 8. The phone will have a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an Always-On feature. The FHD+ display will support the 90Hz refresh rate and maintain 402 PPI. There is a 20:9 ratio here on a screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Further, the display on the phone will also support HDR 10+.

The OnePlus 8 will have multiple storage variants. These will have either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. They will also either have 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Of course, the phone will be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and NFC. The phone will feature a 4,300mAh battery with Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging).

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8 will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture. This sensor will also support OIS and EIS. This is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. There is a third 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. There is also a dual-LED flash. The setup will support PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked specifications

The higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a larger 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an Always-On feature. The QHD+ display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and maintain 513 PPI. There is a 19.8:9 ratio here on a screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Further, the display on the phone will also support HDR 10+, Motion graphics smoothing and a night mode.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also have multiple storage variants. These will have either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. They will also either have 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Of course, the 8 Pro will also be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and NFC. The phone will feature a 4,510mAh battery with Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). Additionally, the Pro variant will also have 30W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support.

In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera module. This will comprise a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. The lens will also have OIS and EIS support. The second sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The module will support PDAF, laser auto-focus, 3X optical zoom and will have a dual-LED flash. On the front is the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 used on the OnePlus 8.

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will feature up to 4K UHD video recording at up to 60 fps. Ther is also 1080p Slo-Mo at 240fps, and 720p Slo-Mo at 480fps, along with 1080p Slo-Mo at 30fps on the front camera.

The OnePlus 8 “Interstellar Glow” version keeps changing colors every time I see it on my radar. pic.twitter.com/3EnsTQ4QaQ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 8, 2020

Colors, design elements

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be including two features that have been missing on OnePlus devices. These are wireless charging and an official IP rating. However, the new leak claims that the IP68 rating will only come to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The wireless charging feature will also be a pro exclusive. Besides this, we have both phones in three colors. These are Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar glow.

Pricing

Thanks to another leak briefly posted by Alsa.sk, the OnePlus 8 series pricing is also out there. The OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB will be priced at 719 euros (about Rs 59,492). The 12GB/256GB variant will be priced at 819 euros (about Rs 67,767). Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB/128GB will start at 919 euros (about Rs 75,988) and the 12GB/256GB will be priced at 1,009 euros (about Rs 83,518). The series will launch globally on April 14, 2020.