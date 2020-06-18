OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

The OnePlus 8 5G Series goes on sale for the second time in India today at noon. While OnePlus 8 has been available in India since last month, OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for purchase only the second time today. During the sale at 12:00PM IST today, both the OnePlus smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Also Read - OnePlus Z could pack a quad camera system

SBI card holders will get up to Rs 3,000 off on EMI transactions. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months. Other offers include additional Rs 1,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance. There are also 6 free bonus audiobooks from audible and Rs 6,000 worth benefits from Reliance Jio. Here is everything you need to know about the device. Also Read - OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro is no longer a flagship killer but it is the real flagship smartphone. It comes in two different storage options and choice of ultramarine blue, glacial green and onyx black colors. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999 while the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999. The showstopper here is the 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is 10-bit, which means it can produce over a billion colors. Also Read - OnePlus could soon help users find public charging points

It gets top of the line hardware with Snapdragon 865 chipset, Adreno 650 graphics, 5G, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This year, OnePlus is also offering proper IP68 water and dust resistance and support for 30W fast wireless charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,510mAh battery. The camera is still a hit and miss situation. It has a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. OnePlus 8, however, lacks IP rating or wireless charging. It is a solid device bringing incremental updates.

