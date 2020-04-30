OnePlus 8 Series pre-booking now live on Amazon India

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now available for pre-order in India. The e-commerce giant Amazon India has commenced pre-booking for the smartphone on its website. The smartphones are already available for purchase in select global markets. However, the company could not sell the device in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown by the government. With lockdown rules expected to ease in the coming weeks, OnePlus has started pre-booking for the smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus reveals India price of Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

OnePlus 8 Series: How to pre-book, price in India

In order to pre-book, you will need to visit the OnePlus 8 Series Amazon.in email Gift Card page. On this page, choose a denomination of Rs 1,000 or more and purchase the OnePlus Gift Card. The purchase needs to be done between April 29 and May 10 to become eligible. Once purchased, the gift card will be sent to your email address, where you can claim the coupon. Amazon India will offer Rs 1,000 back on your Amazon Pay account when you purchase OnePlus 8 Series between May 11 and June 30, 2020. Also Read - OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check expected price, specifications and design

OnePlus has gone for an aggressive pricing with the OnePlus 8 series in India. The base model of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels. the smartphone comes in three different storage options. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro new OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity and more issues

The high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. This model will be available via all online and offline channels in three colors. This includes Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999. This is an even better deal than the OnePlus 8. There are two storage options to choose from with the base model getting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.It comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors.

There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. Priced at Rs 59,999, it comes in three colors: Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green and Onyx Black. In terms of offers, the OnePlus Red Cable Club members get extended warranty and assured buyback options with the purchase of OnePlus 8 Series. They also get 50GB of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other third party benefits.

OnePlus 8 Series: Specifications

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the most premium smartphones yet from the Chinese smartphone maker. The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage variants. It runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC as well and comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,510mAh battery, 30W fast charging and OxygenOS 10. It also gets IP68 water and dust resistance this year. OnePlus has also added support for 30W fast wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging.