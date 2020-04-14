comscore OnePlus 8 launch today: Expected India price, specs, live stream details
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro launch today: What to expect, live stream details, expected India price

The OnePlus launch event will start in India at 8.30PM, and it will be live-streamed via YouTube. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The OnePlus 8 series global launch will take place today, and the event will start in India at 8.30PM. The Chinese brand has been teasing the arrival of the device via social media platforms. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India as a dedicated page for the phones are already live with notify me button. The company is also expected to launch new OnePlus wireless Bullets earphones today.

The OnePlus 8 series launch will be live-streamed on YouTube. We have embedded the live stream link of the launch event below and you can watch the OnePlus 8 launch here. In a recent interview, the company’s CEO Pete Lau revealed that the handsets won’t cost more than $1,000, which is around Rs  76,400 in India. Read on to know more about the leaked pricing details and complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

Price, availability (leaked)

The OnePlus 8 could come with a price tag of 719 euros, which approximately Rs 59,492 in India. This will be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at 819 euros (around Rs 67,767). The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to cost 919 euros (approximately Rs 75,988). This price will reportedly be for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Lastly, the 12GB + 256GB configuration could cost 1,009 euros (around Rs 83,518). The new handsets will be available via the OnePlus website and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 8 could launch with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, HDR 10+ support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to offer support for 120Hz refresh rate display. It will ship with Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The OnePlus 8 will be launched in multiple variants. The handsets could be offered with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. The company will also be selling 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, as per leaks.

Of course, the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and NFC. The new smartphone is expected to arrive with a 4,300mAh battery. In terms of photography, the OnePlus 8 could feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture. This sensor will also support OIS and EIS. This could be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

There could be a third 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It will be assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup will also offer support for PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, could launch with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 ratio. Both the phones are expected to come with an Always-On feature. The Pro version will have a QHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will also support HDR 10+, Motion graphics smoothing and a night mode.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be launched in multiple storage variants. As per leaks, the handset will have either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. They will also either have 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and NFC. The phone is tipped to feature a 4,510mAh battery with Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). Additionally, the Pro variant will also have 30W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro could sport a quad-camera module. This setup could include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. The lens will also have OIS and EIS support. The second sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The module will support PDAF, laser auto-focus, 3X optical zoom and will have a dual-LED flash. On the front is the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 used on the OnePlus 8.

