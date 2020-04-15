comscore OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro officially listed on Amazon India
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro officially listed on Amazon India right after global launch

The 'notify me' page is live on Amazon India for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 1:06 AM IST
Image: OnePlus 8 on Amazon India

OnePlus has finally launched its latest flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro globally through an online only event. As expected, India listing is also up on Amazon for both the smartphones. The ‘notify me’ page is live on Amazon India for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series with 5G launched: Price, full specifications, availability, sale

At present, there is no official launch date or pricing for India. But considering the fact, that the lockdown has been extended until May 3, we can expect OnePlus and Amazon to release the phone afterwards in the country. For the global market, OnePlus has priced the starting model of OnePlus 8 for $699, which translates to Rs 53,000 roughly for India, but we will know the exact pricing later only. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones launched, priced at $49.95

OnePlus 8 series: Price and variants

OnePlus will be selling the smartphones in two configurations – 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 price is set at $699 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration variant. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro price starts from $899 for the 8GB model, whereas the 12GB variant will be available for $999. It will be available for purchase starting April 21 in the UK and other European regions. The same will be made available in the US starting April 29. Also Read - OnePlus 8 सीरीज के साथ लॉन्च हुए OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z ईयरबड्स, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the latest OnePlus phones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The standard OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro version packs a 4,510mAh battery. Both the phones come with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The Pro variant also has 30W wireless charging and Haptic Vibration 2.0 support.

For the camera, OnePlus has used a triple camera setup on the OnePlus 8. It sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It comes paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS on both OnePlus smartphones.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera module. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. It offers support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture.The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. They pack dual stereo speakers and support noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Both the units have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 1:06 AM IST

