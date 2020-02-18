comscore OnePlus 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro complete specifications leaked | BGR India
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite complete specifications leaked with price

The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch in late March or early April, instead of the usual May launch schedule the brand follows.

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 9:44 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

The complete specifications of the OnePlus 8 series just got revealed. The OnePlus 8 bucket will consist of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, the specifications of all the three devices were just leaked ahead of launch.

The launch date and other details like price and availability of the OnePlus 8 series are still not known. However, we did see small details here and there. There was even a live image of the base model. Regardless, the new leak with the complete specifications of the entire series has been listed by the Giztop store. The specifications mentioned align with the rumors and leaks we saw earlier, adding to their credibility.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the highest-end model of the flagship series. Unsurprisingly, it features the best specifications. This includes a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen QuadHD+ (3,180 x 1,440 pixels). The screen is also a 120Hz refresh rate supporting one. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC running under the hood along with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. These variants will feature 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

In terms of the optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 60-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. There is even a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. The phone also features a 4,500mAh battery along with fast charging at 50W. In addition to that, the store mentions a price of $799 (about Rs 57,000), wireless charging and IP68 certification.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 will be the standard flagship model, succeeding the OnePlus 7 and then 7T. The smaller flagship will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also run on the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will feature 6, 8, or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.  There is 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone will have a 4,000mAh battery and will fast charge at 30W.

Further, there is a triple rear camera setup. This comprises a 48-megapixel main lens, along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The telephoto lens which was there on the OnePlus 7T has been excluded. There is a 32-megapixel front camera with the Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. The store mentions a price of $549 (about Rs 39,269) but no wireless charging or IP rating.

OnePlus 8 Lite

The OnePlus 8 Lite is the most affordable variant of the series and is the first ‘Lite’ device the brand is making. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display in Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC powering the phone. If true, this could be the first time the brand would use a MediaTek processor in its phone. Further, there is 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus 8 Lite will also feature a triple camera setup on the rear. This will include a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The phone will have a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging at 30W.

All three phones will feature some common features. This includes Android 10 out of the box with OxygenOS 10. The specifications revealed in the leaks are still not confirmed to be 100 percent true. We’d still say you take these figures with a pinch of salt. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch in late March or early April.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 9:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 9:44 PM IST

