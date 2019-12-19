comscore OnePlus 8 leak: Expected features, specs, prices, launch date | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite features leaked ahead of official launch
News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite features leaked ahead of official launch

News

There's currently no word on when OnePlus will unveil its next-generation flagship devices. But in the meanwhile, here's a look at everything we know about the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 1:23 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite main

Photo: 91mobiles

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has likely started work on its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 8 series next year will include three devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, a new OnePlus 8 leak gives us a glimpse at all three smartphone’s alleged features and specifications.

OnePlus 8 leak: Expected features, specifications

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come with a massive 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and 1440×3140 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a punch-hole front camera at the top of the screen. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. While the Lite will settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem. There will also be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, OnePlus 8 Lite could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture. Additionally, there will also be a telephoto lens with support for 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro however is likely to add a fourth lens which could be a 3D ToF sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals design with four rear cameras

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals design with four rear cameras

The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, is likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup. It could sport a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8-series rear camera lens can also carry support for OIS and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to have a glass back design with some sort of dust and water resistance. On the software front, it will run Android 10 OS with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite will pack a 4,000mAh with 30W fast charging. The Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

Expected pricing

The OnePlus 8 is likely to cost around CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,500). The bigger model OnePlus 8 Pro will start at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,000). Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400). OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8-series.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 1:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner
News
Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner
Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Telecom

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

News

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

News

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

Nokia 2.3 launched with 4,000mAh battery and one year replacement guarantee, price starts from Rs 8,199

News

Nokia 2.3 launched with 4,000mAh battery and one year replacement guarantee, price starts from Rs 8,199

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

Shinco working on Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro new update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro new update rolling out
Tata Sky Binge+ Connection leaked, Samsung Galaxy A01 launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Connection leaked, Samsung Galaxy A01 launched, and more: Daily News Wrap
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones
OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

EVM ने लॉन्च किए अल्ट्रा लाइट EnAble+, EnAble और EnCore पावर बैंक

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: 20 हजार में कौन है दमदार

Realme X50 स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल-चैनल Wi-Fi और 5G सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi No.1 Fan Sale आज से शुरू, ये हैं सभी ऑफर्स

Amazon Fab Phones Fest सेल शुरू, इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked
News
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked
Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner

News

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner
Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Telecom

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi
Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

News

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps
Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

News

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake