China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has likely started work on its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 8 series next year will include three devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, a new OnePlus 8 leak gives us a glimpse at all three smartphone’s alleged features and specifications.

OnePlus 8 leak: Expected features, specifications

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come with a massive 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and 1440×3140 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a punch-hole front camera at the top of the screen. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. While the Lite will settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem. There will also be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, OnePlus 8 Lite could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture. Additionally, there will also be a telephoto lens with support for 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro however is likely to add a fourth lens which could be a 3D ToF sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, is likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup. It could sport a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8-series rear camera lens can also carry support for OIS and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to have a glass back design with some sort of dust and water resistance. On the software front, it will run Android 10 OS with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite will pack a 4,000mAh with 30W fast charging. The Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

Expected pricing

The OnePlus 8 is likely to cost around CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,500). The bigger model OnePlus 8 Pro will start at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,000). Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400). OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8-series.