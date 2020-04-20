comscore OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check offers | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check availability and offers

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available starting May 2020 in India. With the pricing, OnePlus has shown that it can be really aggressive in a market like India.

OnePlus 8 Pro comparison

OnePlus has revealed the price of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the two flagship smartphones globally last week. With the introduction, OnePlus reached a new threshold in terms of pricing. In the US, OnePlus is now literally competing against Apple and Samsung. However, in India, the company is going for an aggressive pricing strategy. The pricing is so sweet that the company might have another winner in its hands. Also Read - OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update for 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus 8 Series: Price in India, Offers

In India, the price of OnePlus 8 Series starts at Rs 41,999. Yes, the pricing is super aggressive when the same model starts at $699 (around Rs 53,500) in the US. The base model of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

OnePlus 8 comes in three different storage options. The high-end model with 112GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. This model will be available via all online and offline channels in three colors. This includes Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999. This is an even better deal than the OnePlus 8. There are two storage options to choose from with the base model getting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors. There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. Also Read - OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

Also Read

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

Priced at Rs 59,999, it comes in three colors: Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green and Onyx Black. OnePlus says that OnePlus 8 Series will be available via select channels from next month. Amazon India has a “Notify Me” page for those interested in getting the device. OnePlus Red Cable Club members get extended warranty and assured buyback options. They also get 50GB of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other third party benefits. OnePlus also revealed the price of Bullets Wireless Z headphones. It will be available for Rs 1,999, making it a new challenger to Realme Buds Wireless.

Story Timeline

