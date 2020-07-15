OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive Android 11 Beta 2 update

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users are getting Android 11 beta 2 versions this week. The company rolled out the original beta version few weeks back. And if you’re one of those, then refresh the software update settings. You will be notified about a fresh beta update for the device, as discovered by folks at XDA Developers. Also Read - OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

So, if you own any OnePlus 8 series phone, you can download the Android 11 beta. But, the company has noted that there are some known issues, which users should keep in mind before downloading it. OnePlus says that face unlock is unavailable, and video calling will also not work. “All the data will be cleared while flashing the build” and “some apps may not function as expected.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature selfie camera with 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

OnePlus Beta update: Things to know

There could also be some system stability issues and certain UI screens may look less than desirable. The company also confirmed through the forum that Google Assistant won’t work. The brand has warned OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users that there is a risk in downloading the Android 11 beta 1, which is usually the case with beta updates. If you are willing to take risk of bricking your phone follow the instructions carefully. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get new OxygenOS update in India

Also, it is always better to backup your important data before flashing. The company also asserted that they “do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs, or if you expect to use the device as a daily driver.” OnePlus has also provided rollback links if OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro users want to switch back to Android 10.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 launched in India with a price label of Rs 41,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999. The 8 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is being sold for Rs 59,999 in India.

Story Timeline