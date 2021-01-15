OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update, which brings with it several features including a new keyboard height adjustment. Do note that the update has only been rolled out for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro users in India and Europe as of now. “The update for the devices in the other regions is in preparation and is expected to be released soon,” OnePlus said in a blog post Also Read - OnePlus Nord, 8, 8 Pro bimonthly security updates confirmed once more

In India as well as Europe, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users will get the 11.0.3.3 version. To check for the update manually, go to Settings, and then click on ‘System’. Next, tap ‘System updates’ where the new OxygenOS update should show to install and download. Do keep in mind that the over-the-air (OTA) update is incremental, which means it will be rolled out in phases and only a few users will get it first followed by a broader rollout in a few days. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

The update adds a new keyboard height adjustment feature where users can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. To enable, this, head to Settings, then System followed by Language & input and Keyboard height adjustment. It also fixes an issue where the alarm clock starts abnormally and also the problem of failure to enable auto rotate feature. The issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery has been fixed as well. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design, punch-hole display

More issues that the update fixes are where no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset and the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation. As an India-specific feature, the OnePlus Store app has been added, which lets users manage their OnePlus account, get support, discover members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. The app can be uninstalled as well.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro were launched last year. The smartphones started receiving OxygenOS 11 build based on stable Android 11 in October. Among key features of Android 11 are new UI visual design, quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp, Always-on ambient Display function, shortcut key for Dark Mode, and more.