comscore OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update: Here's what's new
News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update: Here's what's new

Mobiles

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update. Here's a list of changes and how to download.

oneplus-8-update

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update, which brings with it several features including a new keyboard height adjustment. Do note that the update has only been rolled out for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro users in India and Europe as of now. “The update for the devices in the other regions is in preparation and is expected to be released soon,” OnePlus said in a blog post Also Read - OnePlus Nord, 8, 8 Pro bimonthly security updates confirmed once more

In India as well as Europe, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users will get the 11.0.3.3 version. To check for the update manually, go to Settings, and then click on ‘System’. Next, tap ‘System updates’ where the new OxygenOS update should show to install and download. Do keep in mind that the over-the-air (OTA) update is incremental, which means it will be rolled out in phases and only a few users will get it first followed by a broader rollout in a few days. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

The update adds a new keyboard height adjustment feature where users can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. To enable, this, head to Settings, then System followed by Language & input and Keyboard height adjustment. It also fixes an issue where the alarm clock starts abnormally and also the problem of failure to enable auto rotate feature. The issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery has been fixed as well. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design, punch-hole display

More issues that the update fixes are where no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset and the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation. As an India-specific feature, the OnePlus Store app has been added, which lets users manage their OnePlus account, get support, discover members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. The app can be uninstalled as well.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro were launched last year. The smartphones started receiving OxygenOS 11 build based on stable Android 11 in October. Among key features of Android 11 are new UI visual design, quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp, Always-on ambient Display function, shortcut key for Dark Mode, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 15, 2021 6:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top 5 phone deals not to miss
Photo Gallery
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top 5 phone deals not to miss
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top five smartphone deals not to miss

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top five smartphone deals not to miss

Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders suggests report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders suggests report

OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update

Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Apple has removes features in macOS that let apps bypass security tools

News

Apple has removes features in macOS that let apps bypass security tools

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders suggests report

OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update

Apple has removes features in macOS that let apps bypass security tools

Google completes acquisition of Fitibit

Xiaomi blacklisted in the US: What it means for you

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
OnePlus Nord, 8, 8 Pro bi-monthly security updates reassured

News

OnePlus Nord, 8, 8 Pro bi-monthly security updates reassured
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO A12 हुआ सस्ता, जानें इस बजट स्मार्टफोन की नई कीमत

Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan : जियो का नया प्लान, मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डेटा और कॉलिंग

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Moto G 5G पर धमाकेदार ऑफर, फ्लिपकार्ट की नई सेल में बंपर छूट

DoT ने पुरानी यादें की ताजा, अब मोबाइल पर कॉल करने से पहले लगाना होगा '0'

itel Vision 1 Pro स्मार्टफोन बड़ी डिस्प्ले, दमदार बैटरी और 4 कैमरा के साथ 6,599 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

News

Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders suggests report
Gaming
Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders suggests report
OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 8 series receive OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update
Apple has removes features in macOS that let apps bypass security tools

News

Apple has removes features in macOS that let apps bypass security tools
Google completes acquisition of Fitibit

News

Google completes acquisition of Fitibit
Xiaomi blacklisted in the US: What it means for you

News

Xiaomi blacklisted in the US: What it means for you

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers