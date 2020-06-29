The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and interested users can buy them via Amazon website. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts from Rs 41,999 and the OnePlus 8 Pro price is set Rs 54,999. As for the offers, customers will get 10 percent instant saving on Citi Bank cards. Those pre-booked the device will get Rs 1,000 back in Amazon Pay. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 6,000. There is a no-cost EMI option as well.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost at Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. During the sale, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India. The newly launched OnePlus 8 series can be purchase via Amazon India or the brand’s official site.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

OnePlus 8 series: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with support for OIS and EIS. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 116-degree field of view. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with fixed focus and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8 series run Android 10 and support dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Both the units have an in-display fingerprint sensor. They pack Snapdragon 865 SoC. They support Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The Pro variant also has 30W wireless charging and Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The standard one features a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro version has a 4,510mAh battery under the hood.