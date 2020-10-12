OnePlus 8 series starts getting Oxygen OS 11 with Android 11

OnePlus has now started rolling out the Oxygen OS 11 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The update is rolling out Over The Air (OTA) and will be reaching a select number of phones in the initial batch. Once the build is deemed stable, OnePlus will roll it out for the masses. The update brings Android 11 to these phones along with a revamped Oxygen OS UI. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T updates delayed due to Oxygen OS snag

OnePlus warns on its blog that the Oxygen OS 11 update weighs reportedly 2.8GB. Hence, users should preferably download it over Wi-Fi. Users should have at least 3GB of storage space available for the update to install. Additionally, the battery should be above 30 percent charge at the time of the update installation. Do note that the update is only meant for the OnePlus 8 series devices. Also Read - OnePlus Oxygen OS is receiving Nearby Share feature

OnePlus has promised that the Oxygen OS 11 update will eventually roll out to the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T, and OnePlus 6. The OnePlus Nord will also be in the queue for the Oxygen OS 11 update later in the year. OnePlus is yet to release tentative dates for rollout on the older models. Also Read - OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS with latest launcher update

Oxygen OS 11 update

The Oxygen OS 11 update brings one of the most substantial changes to the OnePlus interface ever since its introduction. The UI now focuses on ease of use and reachability, along with a more uniform layout across the display. Always On Display is a new feature on Oxygen OS and it brings several AOD styles to choose from. OnePlus has also added a host of new clock styles and widgets as well.

The Game Space feature has also been updated for Oxygen OS 11. There is a newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block. There’s now a quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. Users have to enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. There’s also a mis-touch prevention feature. To enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Additionally, the Gallery app also gets a few new updates. There’s now a Story function similar to Instagram and Facebook stories. It automatically starts forming weekly videos with photos and videos in the phone’s storage. The loading speed is also optimized and the image preview is now faster.

Story Timeline