OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro tipped to launch globally on April 15: What to expect

OnePlus 8 series is expected to feature a 120Hz display, support wireless charging and offer a punch-hole display.

  Published: March 16, 2020 10:49 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Render

Photo: 91mobiles/Twitter

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the next flagship smartphones from OnePlus, are expected to launch on April 15. OnePlus launches its first flagship smartphones of the year during the second quarter. While traditionally, the company has launched new devices in May, this year could be different. Most reports have indicated that the company is looking at early launch. Now, a leak suggests that we might see these devices debut officially on April 15.

The details about his launch date appeared after OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr was spotted with a new flagship. The purported device in the hands of Downey Jr was tipped to be OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition to the leak, WinFuture has more details about the upcoming smartphones. The report claims that OnePlus will launch two new smartphones next month. It is tipped to introduce the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro as new flagship for first half of 2020.

The third rumored smartphone – OnePlus 8 Lite – will reportedly not be available until later this year. Like other smartphone makers, OnePlus will also introduce these devices via an online-only event. The company has cancelled plans for on-ground events due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that India launch might happen a day early, which could be April 14. If these rumors turn out to be true, we are just a month away from seeing new OnePlus flagships.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro with 5G connectivity spotted on TENAA; may launch soon

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro with 5G connectivity spotted on TENAA; may launch soon

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be a major departure in terms of specifications and features. The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to bring support for wireless charging for the first time. There is a possibility that these devices will have a design similar to that of Oppo Find X2 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro, in particular, is expected to feature a Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The non-Pro model might debut with a 90Hz display. They will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and offer 5G support.

  Published Date: March 16, 2020 10:49 AM IST

