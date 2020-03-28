OnePlus 8 press renders leaked; show a triple-camera setup

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to release the OnePlus 8 smartphones soon. The company is expected to launch the product on the global stage in the coming weeks. According to past reports, OnePlus is likely to launch its 8 Pro and the regular OnePlus 8 in the market. We are not sure if the company will launch its rumored OnePlus 8 Lite at the launch event. As per a new report, official renders of the OnePlus 8 have leaked online. These renders paint a clear picture of what we can expect from the device at launch. Let’s take a closer look

OnePlus 8 renders leak: Details, specifications

We seem to have the official press renders of the OnePlus 8, courtesy of the website Pigtou and @Onleaks. First up, like the Pro version render we get that long-rumored punch hole camera on the top left corner of the display. The smartphone continues to feature the thin speaker grill on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. Moving to the back, we see the triple-camera setup on the smartphone. Here, all three cameras are aligned in a vertical line as noticed on OnePlus 7T Pro. One can also see a dual-tone LED flash unit underneath the camera setup.

Rear panel comes with the new OnePlus logo towards the middle, right below the LED flash. In addition, the company has also added its branding towards the bottom of the panel. The renders also showcase the alert slider and power button on the right side and the volume rocker on the left side. The bottom of the smartphone comes with a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and mono speaker grill.

The report teases that the OnePlus 8 will likely feature a 6.55-inch 90Hz FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. In addition, we will get Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity. The triple-camera setup would include a 48-megapixel (f/1.8) sensor, along with a 16-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera would be a 16-megapixel one.

It is set to have 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variants. Other features include 4,300mAh battery, 30W wired and wireless charging, and up to 12GB RAM.