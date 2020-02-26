After the launch of the new Samsung flagships, the next big flagship launches that people are waiting for are likely the P40 series and the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus 8 Pro has been the center of many leaks so far. These leaks include the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and a new 8 Lite. However, that has not stopped the internet from dishing out another leak.

A screenshot was taken allegedly on the OnePlus 8 Pro recently surfaced on the Antutu benchmarking website. The screenshot revealed some key specifications of the 5G model of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will have the model number HD2023. The phone will feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration on this device. However, this does not confirm if this variant is the only one of the lowest or highest variant of the phone.

The 8 Pro will feature a 6.65-inch 120Hz flow screen. The screen will have a punch-hole front camera in the top left corner. The smartphone will also sport a flagship camera setup with triple camera lenses. This will comprise the main 64-megapixel sensor along with a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature Android 10 out of the box with Oxygen OS 10 on top. The phone will also likely feature a large battery and a faster charging system. Other brands that OnePlus competes with have already implemented 50W and above charging technologies in its devices.

OnePlus 8 Pro other new features

The new rumors fall in line with most of the earlier rumors and leaks we have seen. Apart from the information in the screenshot. OnePlus is also reportedly going to bring two new features that no OnePlus devices have had yet. These are an official IP rating for water and dust resistance and the other is wireless charging.