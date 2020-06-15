OnePlus 8 series including the 8 Pro and 8 are all set to go on sale today at 12 PM. As part of the information available online, the limited sale will kick off on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Interested users can head to the e-commerce platform a few minutes before 12 noon to make the purchase. Taking a closer look, this is the first time OnePlus 8 Pro is going on sale in the market. OnePlus has also warned its fans that the smartphone series will be available in a limited quantity. So, you need to ensure that you are ready as the stocks are likely to run out within minutes. Let’s check out the details regarding the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 here. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 sales on Amazon India; details

Taking a look at the series, the OnePlus 8 Pro sale comes months after the initial announcement. It is worth noting that the smartphone maker has already shared the specifications and pricing details regarding the device lineup. Interested buyers should also note that they can get some discounts on OnePlus accessories from the OnePlus.in. These include the OnePlus 8 Pro All-in Bundle, Charge and Protect Bundle, Attach Bundle, and Long Live Music Bundle. Buyers can also get discounts with the help of the OnePlus 8 Protect Your Music Bundle and individual cases. These include Karbon Bumper, Sandstone Bumper, and Clear Bumper options. You can check the discounts on the official listing pages for the devices on the website. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Talking about the pricing, the OnePlus 8 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. Moving to the OnePlus 8 Pro, we get the 8GB + 128GB storage at Rs. 54,999, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 59,999. Buyers can also use the sale offers including an instant Rs 3,000 discount for SBI credit card users. The company is also offering 12-month no-cost EMI options on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. OnePlus has also teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available: All you need to know

Specifications

Features OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Price 44999 54999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10 Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable) 4510 mAh (non-removable)

Story Timeline