OnePlus 8 Pro, and 8 to go on sale at 12PM on Amazon

OnePlus 8 Pro, and 8 to go on sale at 12PM; price in India, specifications, offers, and more

The sale is set to kick start at 12 noon. So, the buyers need to be ready and head to the websites a few minutes before 12 noon. In the meantime, let’s check out the details regarding the OnePlus 8 series including specifications, price, and more here.

  Published: June 22, 2020 11:52 AM IST
OnePlus 8 India launch

Smartphone-maker OnePlus is all set to conduct yet another sale for its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 8 lineup. As part of the sale, interested buyers can head to Amazon India or OnePlus.in to make the purchase. The sale is set to kick start at 12 noon. So, the buyers need to be ready and head to the websites a few minutes before 12 noon. Considering previous sales, it is likely that both the devices will run out of stock in minutes if not seconds. In the meantime, let’s check out the details regarding the OnePlus 8 series including specifications, price, and more here. Also Read - OnePlus Z smartphone could launch under $300

OnePlus 8 series sale; details

According to the information available, the company has teamed up with Amazon to offer some launch offers. Looking at these offers, buyers opting for an EMI option can save up to Rs 3,000 with SBI cards. In addition, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI offers to attract more buyers to the sale. Other offers include up to Rs 1,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance. Buyers will also get six free audiobooks from Audible and up to Rs 6,000 benefits from Reliance Jio. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G sale in India on June 22: Price, full specifications and other details

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Talking about the pricing, OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999. The company has priced the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs 59,999. Moving to OnePlus 8, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is available for Rs 41,999. 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 49,999. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series: The company is looking for testers to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

Specifications

Features OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro
Price 44999 54999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable) 4510 mAh (non-removable)

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 11:52 AM IST

