OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display

OnePlus 8 series, the next flagship from OnePlus, is expected to launch next month. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in April. While there have been a number of leaks, a new leak gives us our best look yet at the flagship device. Ahead of the launch next month, a new set of live images of OnePlus 8 Pro have appeared online. This leaked image shows what the OnePlus 8 series will look like.

These leaked images show both the front as well as the rear of the OnePlus 8 Pro before the launch next month. The image shared by PC-Tablet is consistent with all the previous leaks of the device. This leaked image shows that the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro won’t be much different from OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the front of the device is set to be much different. The front shows that there is a chin at the bottom of the device. However, the top and side bezels seem to be trimmed further by the company.

OnePlus 8 Pro: What to expect

OnePlus seems to be ditching the pop-up selfie camera in favor of a punch-hole camera mechanism. This punch-hole camera is placed at the top left corner of the device. This setup seems identical to the one seen with the Oppo Find X2 series. Since the punch-hole is on the left, we might see notifications move to the right for better visibility. It is not clear whether use of punch hole setup will make OnePlus 8 Pro less expensive than its predecessor.

However, OnePlus seems to be following on the footsteps of its rivals, who have ditched the pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there seems to be the triple rear camera setup stacked vertically. We are probably looking at a wide-angle camera, ultra wide-angle and telephoto cameras. The new addition can be seen next to this camera module. There is an extra sensor, which might be the rumored 3D ToF sensor. This will help with capturing depth for portrait effects.

The leaked image also suggests that OnePlus will continue with curved displays like its predecessor. The rumors suggest a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to launch with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone is tipped to house a 4,500mAh battery and support 55W fast charging. On the back, we might see a 64-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor. This year, OnePlus 8 Pro might finally support wireless charging and official IP rating for its flagship smartphone.