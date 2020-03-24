comscore OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro appears in first live image; shows punch-hole display and rear camera setup
News

OnePlus 8 Pro appears in first live image; shows punch-hole display and rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8 next month. It will embrace punch-hole display and include depth sensor.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 10:38 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro live image leak

Photo: PC-Tablet

OnePlus 8 series, the next flagship from OnePlus, is expected to launch next month. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in April. While there have been a number of leaks, a new leak gives us our best look yet at the flagship device. Ahead of the launch next month, a new set of live images of OnePlus 8 Pro have appeared online. This leaked image shows what the OnePlus 8 series will look like.

Related Stories


These leaked images show both the front as well as the rear of the OnePlus 8 Pro before the launch next month. The image shared by PC-Tablet is consistent with all the previous leaks of the device. This leaked image shows that the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro won’t be much different from OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the front of the device is set to be much different. The front shows that there is a chin at the bottom of the device. However, the top and side bezels seem to be trimmed further by the company.

OnePlus 8 Pro: What to expect

OnePlus seems to be ditching the pop-up selfie camera in favor of a punch-hole camera mechanism. This punch-hole camera is placed at the top left corner of the device. This setup seems identical to the one seen with the Oppo Find X2 series. Since the punch-hole is on the left, we might see notifications move to the right for better visibility. It is not clear whether use of punch hole setup will make OnePlus 8 Pro less expensive than its predecessor.

However, OnePlus seems to be following on the footsteps of its rivals, who have ditched the pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there seems to be the triple rear camera setup stacked vertically. We are probably looking at a wide-angle camera, ultra wide-angle and telephoto cameras. The new addition can be seen next to this camera module. There is an extra sensor, which might be the rumored 3D ToF sensor. This will help with capturing depth for portrait effects.

OnePlus tests forced dark mode for applications with OxygenOS open beta release

Also Read

OnePlus tests forced dark mode for applications with OxygenOS open beta release

The leaked image also suggests that OnePlus will continue with curved displays like its predecessor. The rumors suggest a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to launch with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone is tipped to house a 4,500mAh battery and support 55W fast charging. On the back, we might see a 64-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor. This year, OnePlus 8 Pro might finally support wireless charging and official IP rating for its flagship smartphone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 10:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart
Deals
Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart
Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

News

Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

News

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

News

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display

Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display

News

OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display
OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T get OxygenOS Open Beta 2 updates

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T get OxygenOS Open Beta 2 updates
OnePlus shows off unreleased special editions of OnePlus 7T, 6

News

OnePlus shows off unreleased special editions of OnePlus 7T, 6

हिंदी समाचार

ZTE Axon 11 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Impact: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की पहली सेल भारत में कैंसिल

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगा Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन और Redmi TV, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Redmi Note 9 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के आएगा, 1 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Jio ने लोगों को दिया खास ऑफर, वर्क फ्रॉम होम करने के लिए दे रही फ्री ब्रॉडबैंड

News

OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display
News
OnePlus 8 Pro first live image confirms punch-hole display
Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

News

Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors
Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida

News

Lava shuts down manufacturing facility in Noida
Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today

News

Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 and more launching today
Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Redmi K30 Pro appears in leaked images ahead of launch