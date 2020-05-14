comscore OnePlus 8 Pro camera gives you X-ray vision; check out how | BGR India
  • OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics
OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics

The color filter lens on the OnePlus 8 Pro quad-camera setup can actually let users see through plastics that are not protected by infrared shielding.

  • Updated: May 14, 2020 6:32 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro comparison

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the ultimate flagship the company has in its arsenal right now, and for good reason. The smartphone features top-notch specifications and great design. It also improves on the camera performance with the new quad-camera setup on the back. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.8 update brings several improvements and security patch

While the fourth color filter camera sensor on the setup may initially seem like the least interesting part of the phone, it actually has a secret ability that was quite recently discovered. The phone can actually “see-through” certain plastic materials when using this particular lens. Check out how this works below. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India on May 29: Check offers, price, specifications, pre-order details

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

As per a recent tweet by Ben Geskin, The OnePlus 8 Pro can see through certain objects, in this case, an Apple TV box, to have a peek at the internals. This discovery led to more people trying out the phone’s ability. Another post by Digital Trends revealed that the phone can even see through the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Made-in-India phones to be available by May end, confirms company

Various tests have revealed that the OnePlus 8 Pro color filter sensor can see through plastics that are not protected by infrared shielding. The exact color filter that allows the ability to be highlighted is the “Photochrom” one. It can be easily found in the default camera app on the phone.

In other news, the OnePlus 8 Pro also recently got the Oxygen OS 10.5.8 update. The update adds an Android security patch for the month of April, instead of the May security patch. As per the changelog, the company has improved the video playing effect when in low brightness.  The update optimizes touch and interaction experience, and the Camera’s HDR video effect too. It improves the power consumption performance of the system.

Besides, the company has finally revealed the sale date for the OnePlus 8 series. The devices will go on sale in India on May 29. Customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on the newly launched OnePlus 8 5G. The Pro version will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer. However, these discount offers are only available on SBI credit cards. The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB model of the Pro version will be sold for Rs 59,999.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 6:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 14, 2020 6:32 PM IST

