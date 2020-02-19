OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

Chinese brand OnePlus has been a brand to bring new features to the table fairly quickly. It brought 90Hz refresh rates to non-gaming smartphones. It even beat Google to launch the first smartphone with Android 10 out of the box. The company has, however, held back two major additions through its budget flagship years – Official water resistance ratings and wireless charging. But it seems things are going to change with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

However, it now seems the brand finally thinks its time to cover these aspects. Well, at least for the top variant of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. According to a recent leak by AllAboutSamsung’s Max J, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first smartphone by the brand to bring an IP68 rating and wireless charging to the table.

OnePlus has previously boasted of its’ phones’ durability. Even without an official IP rating, the brand hinted at some amount of water resistance. This suggested that the brand could possibly have just avoided the IP ratings to cut costs. However, now with the prices of the OnePlus Pro models soring pretty high, it makes sense to spend those extra bucks over the feature. An IP rating helps customers have mental peace over the phone they just spent big money on.

Removing all possible notions of cost-cutting, OnePlus has reportedly gone ahead and added the highest IP68 water and dust resistance rating on the 8 Pro. This is complemented by wireless charging. A glass back for wireless charging is a feature that flagships from Apple, Samsung, Google, and other brands have included for years now. The inclusion puts OnePlus, which already offers premium segment specifications, right up there with the rest.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro was recently leaked completely along with the rest of the 8 series. The 8 Pro is the highest-end model of the flagship series. Unsurprisingly, it features the best specifications. This includes a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen Quad HD+ (3,180 x 1,440 pixels). The screen is also a 120Hz refresh rate supporting one. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC running under the hood along with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. These variants will feature 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

In terms of the optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 60-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. There is even a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. The phone also features a 4,500mAh battery along with fast charging at 50W. In addition to that, the leak mentions a price of $799 (about Rs 57,000). Note that none of these features or figures are officially confirmed yet.