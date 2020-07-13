comscore OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications
News

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications

News

The OnePlus 8 price in India starts from Rs 41,999, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 8:52 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro 7

The OnePlus 8 5G recently went on open sale, so you can purchase it anytime you want. The OnePlus 8 Pro will go on flash sale in India today at 12:00PM. The sale will begin on both Amazon India and the company’s official India website. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts from Rs 41,999, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999. As for the offers, you will get benefits worth Rs 6,000 if you are a Reliance Jio customer. There is also no-cost EMI option on Amazon.in. Also Read - Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals on laptops, smart TVs and more

OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs 54,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also a 12GB + 128GB model, which will be sold for Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 5G (6GB/128GB) is listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on the Amazon India website. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs 44,999. The 12GB + 256GB configuration costs Rs 49,999. Also Read - New OnePlus smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor appears on GeekBench

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes in two storage variants of 8GB/128GB and 12GB/128GB. The phone is powered by Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top. There is also a 4,510mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T technology. Also Read - OnePlus Buds India launch teased, to go on sale via Amazon India

The phone packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom, and dual-LED flash.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are various connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC. Lastly, there is a USB Type-C port for wired charging and data transfer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 8:52 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today
News
Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today
Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals

Deals

Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

News

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

News

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Non-Pixel smartphones that support Android 11 beta right now

Top Products

List of Non-Pixel smartphones that support Android 11 beta right now
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Google for India 2020 इवेंट आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा शुरू, घर से ऐसे देखें इवेंट लाइव

OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

6GB RAM+128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

4GB Ram+64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा वाले Infinix Hot 9 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन का 6GB RAM + 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फोन में हैं 5 कैमरा

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today
News
Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today
Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

News

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor
OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

News

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon
Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

News

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers