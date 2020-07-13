The OnePlus 8 5G recently went on open sale, so you can purchase it anytime you want. The OnePlus 8 Pro will go on flash sale in India today at 12:00PM. The sale will begin on both Amazon India and the company’s official India website. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts from Rs 41,999, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999. As for the offers, you will get benefits worth Rs 6,000 if you are a Reliance Jio customer. There is also no-cost EMI option on Amazon.in. Also Read - Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals on laptops, smart TVs and more

OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs 54,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also a 12GB + 128GB model, which will be sold for Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 5G (6GB/128GB) is listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on the Amazon India website. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs 44,999. The 12GB + 256GB configuration costs Rs 49,999. Also Read - New OnePlus smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor appears on GeekBench

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes in two storage variants of 8GB/128GB and 12GB/128GB. The phone is powered by Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top. There is also a 4,510mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T technology. Also Read - OnePlus Buds India launch teased, to go on sale via Amazon India

The phone packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom, and dual-LED flash.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are various connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC. Lastly, there is a USB Type-C port for wired charging and data transfer.