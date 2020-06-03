OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix to come by late June

One of the selling points of the latest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is the gorgeous display panel on the phone. Naturally, the quality of media you watch on that screen must be up to that resolution for users to make the most of it. However, things suddenly went wrong for a few 8 Pro users since a new update. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's latest update temporarily disable the Photochrome mode

A couple of days ago, OnePlus 8 Pro users across the globe started seeing Netflix videos in SD (Standard Definition) even though the flagship phone unsurprisingly supports HD playback. Users noticed that the issue happened after the new OxygenOS 10.5.5 update. The update reportedly brought the Widevine L1 support down to L3, rendering the phone unable to play HD content on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera feature won't be disabled outside of China

As per a report by Gadgets360, OnePlus has already acknowledged the issue affecting a “limited number of devices”. The brand has also added that an OTA update with a fix for the OnePlus 8 Pro is being worked on right now. There is no exact date but the update with the fix is expected to roll out by late June. The fact that only certain users are seeing the issue means that not all OnePlus 8 Pro users will need to worry about the issue. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics

OnePlus disables the color filter camera

In other news, After all the controversy caused by the color filter camera of the OnePlus 8 Pro, since the feature made it possible to see through some plastic and clothes, the Chinese manufacturer ended up making a decision and has begun to suspend the feature temporarily.

OnePlus initially claimed that it would disable this functionality on HydrogenOS (the Chinese version of its ROM) pending a definitive solution. The brand insisted that it would not disable it on the international OxygenOS version. However, the company is now rolling out a new software update of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices globally. The new update solely disables the Photochrome filter from the smartphone.

