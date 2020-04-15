OnePlus 8 Pro holds strong against scratch and bend test

OnePlus 8 Pro and its sibling OnePlus 8 were launched via an online event yesterday. As with the release of every new model, OnePlus’ new flagship smartphones are more expensive than their predecessors. They also bring new features like IP68 water and dust resistance and support for wireless charging. So, the obvious question to ask is how durable are these smartphones? YouTuber Zack of JerryRigEverything channel has more answers. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo and Google Stadia support

The one thing you need to know is that OnePlus 8 Pro holds up fairly against abuse. It performed as well as most other flagship smartphones released this year. OnePlus 8 Pro features a glass back with aluminum chassis. The company is also using matte finish similar to iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 series. In the scratch test, it is clear that the chassis is strong but it is prone to scratches. So, if you want to keep the device in great shape then you will have to get a case.

On the Moh's scale of mineral hardness, the OnePlus 8 Pro's front and back glass scratched at level 6. In other words, coins in your pocket won't be able to scratch the glass easily. However, it is recommended that you keep the device away from knives or other hard surface. Zack also tried a burn test where the display lasted for about 30 seconds and left a white burn mark. It didn't seem to recover after cooling down. The best part is that it seems to endure the bend test without any problem.

Watch OnePlus 8 Pro stress test by JerryRigEverything

For a smartphone that starts at $899, this is the minimum durability you should expect. Zack did not tear down the phone to see how the IP68 rating has been achieved. Neither are we able to see the reverse wireless charging coil inside the phone. While we recommend watching the full video, the smartphone definitely stands strong against familiar foes like scratch and bend test. We are yet to get details about the price of OnePlus 8 series in India. The availability remains unknown as well but this flagship is definitely well built.