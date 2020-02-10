comscore OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz display, design ahead of official launch
OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz display, design ahead of official launch

A fresh leak has revealed a few specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro, apart from the render. It is said to come with a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Updated: February 10, 2020 10:28 AM IST
The OnePlus 8 series launch could take place in late March or in April, as per industry insider info. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak has surfaced online revealing the design of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The latest leak also revealed a few specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro, apart from the render. It is said to come with a big display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The render reveals the device will have 3D ToF and supporting camera sensors, placed in a strip to the left of the main triple camera setup. Putting together all the rumors, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. The OnePlus 8 Pro will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. It is rumored to offer a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast-charging tech.

The OnePlus 8 Pro leak also revealed that it will feature a 6.5-inch display “The memory options are neither here nor there, honestly. 128GB or 256GB with 8GB of RAM is a perfectly valid guess. Perhaps 12GB is a possibility as well. OnePlus could even jump on the increasingly popular train of showing-off with a 16GB tier,” GSMArena added. The OnePlus 8 series will likely be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker has filed a patent for a technology that hides the front camera when not in use, a report said earlier this week. The patent seems to be similar to the implementation of the recently unveiled ‘Concept One’ smartphone by OnePlus that was showcased by the company at CES 2020 last month. As per report, the photograph of the device included in the patent application shows that there are no punch-holes of pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera and the entire surface is covered by the screen.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 10, 2020 10:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 10, 2020 10:28 AM IST

