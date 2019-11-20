OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

It looks like OnePlus is already working on its upcoming flagship smartphone series. As per previous reports, the company seems to be hard at work on its OnePlus 8 series include the OnePlus 8 Pro. The renders for both these devices have already leaked online in the past. The past renders showcased the presence of a punch-hole camera along with a similar full-screen design. However, new information has already online reaffirmed the last leaks. This information also provides some additional information regarding the design including the rear camera setup.

OnePlus 8 Pro design details

As per TrueTech.net, a PDF file has surfaced online showcasing the design of the much anticipated OnePlus 8 Pro. The report stated that “an anonymous OnePlus official” shared the design PDF of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. It also noted that the PDF uses the OnePlus Slate typeface for the text. The renders showcase a single lens punch hole camera on the OnePlus 8. Diagrams also showcase a dual-lens punch hole camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro. This likely means that the company is moving away from the motorized pop-up camera.

The file also hints at a reduced top and bottom bezel on the smartphone lineup. Thin top and bottom bezels also mean thinner and wider earpiece. The report also noted that OnePlus will add a fourth camera sensor on the back on the OnePlus 8 Pro. This fourth camera is likely to be the ToF or Time of flight sensor.

It also noted that the company has not really optimized the additional lens at the time of writing. This addition is likely to make the rear camera setup more elongated. In addition, the company is also likely to replace the triple tone LED flash unit with a dual-tone LED flash unit. Other changes include the repositioning of the antenna bands to the top and bottom. Beyond this, there is no additional information available at the time of writing. Beyond this, the device could sport a display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.