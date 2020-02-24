OnePlus might launch its first half 2020 flagship earlier than usual. While the OnePlus 8 series has appeared in the form of renders before, the device has now leaked in the form of a live image. The leak suggests the company has started testing the device and launch might be imminent. The alleged live image of the OnePlus 8 Pro was shared by tipster Slashleaks. The image was reportedly found in the official OnePlus discord server.

The leaked image shows the backside of the device and confirms some of the previous rumors. There is a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup followed by the LED flash. It is aided by an additional Time of Flight (ToF) sensor on the left above the LED flash. This live photo seems identical to the leaked CAD render of the smartphone. The device seems to be in a protective cover that morphs the color of the smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Series: What to expect

OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphones this year. This year, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could be joined by OnePlus 8 Lite. All the three smartphones are expected to launch as soon as next month. The rumors indicate that the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This could be the same panel seen on the Galaxy S20+. While Samsung limits 120Hz to Full HD+ resolution, OnePlus might offer support for fast refresh rate even at QHD+ resolution.

With the flagship, OnePlus is also expected to drop the pop-up selfie camera. It will instead offer a punch hole cutout at the top left corner. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The exact camera configuration is not known yet but the main camera might be a 64-megapixel shooter. This year, OnePlus will finally bring wireless charging capability to its flagship smartphone. The company recently joined Wireless Power Consortium suggesting plans to bring Qi charging support to its smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also tipped to be IP68 water and dust resistant. OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will be a toned down flagship with 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It will have triple rear cameras and will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to be a mid-range smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC. The smartphone is seen as OnePlus’ successor to the OnePlus X smartphone.